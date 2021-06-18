Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the May 13th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 516,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIFY. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sify Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sify Technologies in the first quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sify Technologies in the first quarter worth $86,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sify Technologies in the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Sify Technologies in the first quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Sify Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ:SIFY opened at $3.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Sify Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $5.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.18.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.

