Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $305.00 to $320.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Signature Bank traded as high as $262.94 and last traded at $260.17, with a volume of 907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $258.35.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SBNY. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Signature Bank by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $244.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.00.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 30.40%. The business had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.49%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

