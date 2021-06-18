Similarweb Ltd.’s (NYSE:SMWB) Quiet Period To End on June 21st

Similarweb’s (NYSE:SMWB) quiet period will end on Monday, June 21st. Similarweb had issued 8,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 12th. The total size of the offering was $176,000,000 based on an initial share price of $22.00. During Similarweb’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Shares of Similarweb stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. Similarweb has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99.

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

