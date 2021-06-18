Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.85% from the stock’s current price.

SRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of SRE stock traded up GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 108 ($1.41). The stock had a trading volume of 4,453,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,014. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 99.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.25. Sirius Real Estate has a one year low of GBX 70.25 ($0.92) and a one year high of GBX 108 ($1.41). The company has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00.

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

