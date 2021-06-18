Sit Investment Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 177,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,195 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $25,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.21. 155,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,434,678. The firm has a market cap of $202.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.05 and a 1 year high of $149.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

