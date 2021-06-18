Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $19.85 Million Position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,708,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,398 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned approximately 6.18% of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund worth $19,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RCS. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 254,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 93,209 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 111.0% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 43,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 22,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 11.0% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 180,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PIMCO Strategic Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund stock remained flat at $$7.74 during trading hours on Friday. 90,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,945. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $7.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Profile

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.