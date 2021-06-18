Sit Investment Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 14.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $16,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 277.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,889,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,007,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 136,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,932,000 after buying an additional 29,061 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

Shares of HON stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.15. 104,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,691,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.38. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.53 and a 52-week high of $234.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.