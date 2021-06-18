SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) will announce $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the lowest is $970.32 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply reported sales of $817.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full-year sales of $3.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SITE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.78.

SITE traded up $2.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,833. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a twelve month low of $103.60 and a twelve month high of $206.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.81. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87 and a beta of 1.22.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total value of $570,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,834.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 622 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $109,335.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,754.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,447 shares of company stock worth $7,738,478 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7,650.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

