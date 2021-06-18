SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at UBS Group

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SITE. TheStreet raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $183.78.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $162.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.81. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $103.60 and a fifty-two week high of $206.26. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $109,335.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,754.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $3,070,993.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,881 shares in the company, valued at $68,073,902.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,447 shares of company stock worth $7,738,478 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,286,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,361,000 after buying an additional 649,644 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,592,000 after buying an additional 635,413 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth $64,500,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 727.9% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 459,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,442,000 after buying an additional 403,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $761,614,000 after buying an additional 112,121 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

