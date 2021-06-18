SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $37.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

SKM stock opened at $32.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.99. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $33.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 31.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 283.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (SKM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.