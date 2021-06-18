Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 195,700 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the May 13th total of 142,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 426,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $6.75.

Get Skillful Craftsman Education Technology alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDTK. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.