Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 195,700 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the May 13th total of 142,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 426,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $6.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDTK. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Company Profile

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education.

