Small Love Potion (SLP) Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Small Love Potion coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000351 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Small Love Potion has a market capitalization of $51.57 million and $7.65 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded down 16.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Small Love Potion Coin Profile

Small Love Potion (CRYPTO:SLP) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 404,090,637 coins. The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Small Love Potion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Small Love Potion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

