Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Short Interest Update

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 188,400 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the May 13th total of 219,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Socket Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Socket Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Socket Mobile during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Socket Mobile by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 40,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Socket Mobile in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. 5.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Socket Mobile from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

NASDAQ SCKT traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $6.28. The company had a trading volume of 26,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,125. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.76 million, a P/E ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 0.72. Socket Mobile has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.81 million during the quarter. Socket Mobile had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 3.37%.

Socket Mobile Company Profile

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

