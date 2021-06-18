Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ earnings. Soleno Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.27) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Soleno Therapeutics.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03).

A number of equities analysts have commented on SLNO shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 269.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. 41.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.08. The company had a trading volume of 890,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,351. The stock has a market cap of $86.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12. Soleno Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $3.36.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

