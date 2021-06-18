Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,066 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the quarter. The Kraft Heinz makes up 1.0% of Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $5,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,860,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,416,000 after acquiring an additional 80,360 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 82,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 872,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,896,000 after buying an additional 168,917 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 139,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after buying an additional 27,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 193,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,721,000 after buying an additional 60,200 shares in the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.46.

The Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,588,412. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a PE ratio of 93.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

