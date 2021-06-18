Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 5,718 Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Saia by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 13,631 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Saia by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $723,039,000 after acquiring an additional 154,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,651. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.29 and a 1 year high of $249.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Saia had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stephens raised Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price (down from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Saia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.86.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

