Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,933 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WSM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth $85,456,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,458,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,323,000 after purchasing an additional 707,625 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,311,431,000 after purchasing an additional 701,706 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 248.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,613,000 after buying an additional 228,352 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 209.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 305,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,701,000 after buying an additional 206,549 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.28.

Shares of WSM traded down $4.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.57. The stock had a trading volume of 57,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,908. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.16. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.52 and a 12-month high of $194.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.68.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total transaction of $4,427,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,703,100.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $795,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,027 shares of company stock valued at $16,876,392 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

