Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Has $3.57 Million Stock Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,326 shares during the quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,558,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $140.22 per share, with a total value of $1,402,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,494.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on J shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.38.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.69. The stock had a trading volume of 12,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,983. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a one year low of $77.51 and a one year high of $145.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.88.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

