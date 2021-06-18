Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Has $549,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in AT&T by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 360,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,910,000 after acquiring an additional 183,516 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 20,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 228,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,359,000 after acquiring an additional 13,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in AT&T by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 818,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,777,000 after acquiring an additional 15,585 shares during the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Raymond James upped their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.81.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.56. 1,085,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,752,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $203.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.29. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.