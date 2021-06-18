Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Makes New $223,000 Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $343.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,052,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,680,691. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $334.39. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $237.35 and a 52 week high of $346.38.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.