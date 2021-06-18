Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the airline’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus raised Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Shares of LUV opened at $55.57 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.62.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the airline’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 167,529 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,433 shares of the airline’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

