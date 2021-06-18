SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Holdings Raised by Harbor Advisory Corp MA

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 16.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLY traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.62. 154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,054. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $55.87 and a 52 week high of $100.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.59.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

