Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGDJ. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 5,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 55,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period.

Shares of SGDJ stock opened at $44.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.10. Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $52.98.

