SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,692,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,682,611 shares during the quarter. SSR Mining accounts for about 0.9% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 10.31% of SSR Mining worth $324,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SSRM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 189,659 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 877,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,626,000 after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 15,504 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,486,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SSRM. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of SSR Mining stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.28. 39,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,875,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 6.03. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $25.32.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $366.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.48 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 8.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

