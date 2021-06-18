ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Buys 6,420 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in AbbVie by 707.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Camden National Bank raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in AbbVie by 1,962.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,881,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,063 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 82,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,839,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABBV traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.54. The company had a trading volume of 103,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,078,558. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $118.28. The company has a market capitalization of $200.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.85.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

