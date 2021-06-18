ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,017,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,425 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger comprises about 1.9% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $27,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.19.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SLB traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $31.78. The company had a trading volume of 256,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,894,962. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.73. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

