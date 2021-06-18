ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 261.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,521. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ES traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $81.83. 13,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,559. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $76.64 and a one year high of $96.66. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.21%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

