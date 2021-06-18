ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCF National Bank grew its position in Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 3,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ES traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,559. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.59. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.29.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.21%.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,814 shares of company stock worth $1,393,521. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

