ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,198 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.78. The company had a trading volume of 384,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,651,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $260.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.94. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. HSBC upped their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

