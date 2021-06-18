ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 8,425 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,017,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,425 shares during the period. Schlumberger makes up approximately 1.9% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $27,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

SLB traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $31.78. The company had a trading volume of 256,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,894,962. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.73. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The company’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.19.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

