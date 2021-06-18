ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 95 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 45.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 11,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,085,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $797,569,000 after purchasing an additional 110,592 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 30.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 325,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,502,000 after purchasing an additional 75,888 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $66,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN traded down $3.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,635,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.35 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Longbow Research lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.