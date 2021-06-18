ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 462.7% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 26,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 21,711 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 487,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,736,000 after acquiring an additional 17,991 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,129,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,646,000 after acquiring an additional 549,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.23. 73,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,635,429. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.35 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

