Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 521.75 ($6.82).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 9,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 513 ($6.70), for a total transaction of £51,099.93 ($66,762.39).

Shares of LON:STAN opened at GBX 485.40 ($6.34) on Friday. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97). The firm has a market cap of £15.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 500.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

