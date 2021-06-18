Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.80.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,110 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 30,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44,863 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $1.69 on Friday, reaching $109.70. 6,946,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,084,426. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $71.06 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The stock has a market cap of $129.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.35.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.