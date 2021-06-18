Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Cavalier Investments LLC

Cavalier Investments LLC grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,366 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus raised their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

SBUX stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.44. The company had a trading volume of 213,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,076,828. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.42. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.06 and a 1-year high of $118.98. The stock has a market cap of $128.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.61, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

