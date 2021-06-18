State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,951 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHCT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

Shares of CHCT opened at $50.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.09. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $38.79 and a one year high of $52.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.49.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 4.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.50%.

Community Healthcare Trust Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.