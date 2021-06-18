State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Invests $222,000 in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 307,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,176,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,030,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $264,954,000 after purchasing an additional 120,263 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.17.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $426,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $100.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,009.40 and a beta of 1.83. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $37.89 and a one year high of $114.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.74.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -81.77%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

