State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 34,550 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 228.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 124.0% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 25,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 13,909 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Newpark Resources by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 10,503 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Newpark Resources stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $4.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 3.83.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $141.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NR shares. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, as well as rentals and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as certain countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

