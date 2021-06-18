State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Takes Position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,503,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,328,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,311,000 after buying an additional 38,294 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,557,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLCE shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush raised The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on The Children’s Place from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Children’s Place has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.27.

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $91.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.10. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $103.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.26.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The firm had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.15 million. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.96) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

About The Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

