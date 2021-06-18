State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $109,000 Stake in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 58.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,756 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,547 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in El Pollo Loco were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of LOCO stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The company has a market cap of $609.17 million, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.53.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $107.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

In other El Pollo Loco news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $230,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,054.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

