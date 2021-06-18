State of Tennessee Treasury Department Invests $87,000 in American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.19% of American Virtual Cloud Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000.

Shares of AVCT opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $12.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.47.

Separately, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

About American Virtual Cloud Technologies

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc provides IT solutions and managed services. It offers managed IT services to a range of clients, including unified communications-as-a-service, directory and messaging, enterprise networking, cybersecurity, collaboration, data center, integration, storage, backup, virtualization, and converged infrastructure.

