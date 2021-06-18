Status (SNT) Market Capitalization Tops $222.22 Million

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Over the last seven days, Status has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $222.22 million and approximately $10.63 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status coin can now be purchased for $0.0640 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00058917 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00024297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $254.68 or 0.00720517 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00042624 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00082564 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official website is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Buying and Selling Status

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

