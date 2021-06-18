Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.53 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2021

Analysts expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to report $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.13. Steel Dynamics posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 651.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $10.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.32 to $13.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $9.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.70.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $4,659,206.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,125,417.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,334,075.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,348.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 294,085 shares of company stock worth $18,528,260. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 224.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STLD traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.83. 3,602,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,366,266. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

