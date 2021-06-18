Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

STZHF has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Stelco from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial raised Stelco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Stelco in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Stelco from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Stelco from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.10.

Stelco stock opened at $27.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.31. Stelco has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $31.35.

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. It sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

