Stelco (TSE:STLC) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stelco (TSE:STLC)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$54.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 61.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cormark boosted their price target on Stelco from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Stelco from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Stelco to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Stelco from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Stelco from C$34.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.39.

Stelco stock opened at C$33.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Stelco has a 52 week low of C$7.20 and a 52 week high of C$39.01. The firm has a market cap of C$2.97 billion and a PE ratio of -185.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.31.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

