Stephen Hemsley Buys 23,200 Shares of Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN) Stock

Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN) insider Stephen Hemsley acquired 23,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.92) per share, with a total value of £34,104 ($44,557.09).
Shares of Franchise Brands stock opened at GBX 155 ($2.03) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 137.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.81. The firm has a market cap of £148.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67. Franchise Brands plc has a 52 week low of GBX 87 ($1.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 161 ($2.10).
Franchise Brands Company Profile
