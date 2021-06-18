Stephen Hemsley Buys 23,200 Shares of Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN) Stock

Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN) insider Stephen Hemsley acquired 23,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.92) per share, with a total value of £34,104 ($44,557.09).

Shares of Franchise Brands stock opened at GBX 155 ($2.03) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 137.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.81. The firm has a market cap of £148.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67. Franchise Brands plc has a 52 week low of GBX 87 ($1.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 161 ($2.10).

Get Franchise Brands alerts:

Franchise Brands Company Profile

Franchise Brands plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in franchising and related activities in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides vehicle repair services, which comprise bumper scuffs, paintwork scratches, minor dents, and alloy wheel repairs under the ChipsAway brand name; and oven cleaning services include cleaning of domestic oven brands and models, such as electric and gas ovens, ranges, microwaves, hobs, extractor fans, and barbecues, as well as various removable components consisting of racks and other removable parts under the Ovenclean brand.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.