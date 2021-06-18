Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 4,964 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,927% compared to the typical daily volume of 164 put options.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.04.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

Shares of QIAGEN stock opened at $46.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.68. QIAGEN has a 12-month low of $42.22 and a 12-month high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.