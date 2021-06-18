Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stoneridge Inc. is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems for the automotive, medium and heavy-duty truck, and agricultural vehicle markets. Their products interface with a vehicle’s mechanical and electrical systems to activate equipment and accessories, display and monitor vehicle performance, and control and distribute electrical power and signals. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. CL King lowered shares of Stoneridge from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

NYSE SRI opened at $31.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $856.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.35 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.93. Stoneridge has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $38.20.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stoneridge will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Stoneridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Stoneridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Stoneridge by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Stoneridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Stoneridge by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

