Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

SAUHY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Straumann from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

OTCMKTS SAUHY traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $76.66. 16,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,541. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.15. Straumann has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $82.80.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

