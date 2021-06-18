Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 51.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of VNQ opened at $103.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.08. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $105.77.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

